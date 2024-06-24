All Eyes on Pak Army

The world is in a race for economic development, with each nation striving to outpace the others. Meanwhile, our politicians are at each other’s throats for power. Though a government has come into existence after the general elections, it remains dependent on crutches.

On the other hand, ever since Imran Khan was ousted from power, he believed the country could not function without him, exhibiting behaviour akin to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Ethics in politics are being blatantly disregarded. Those who once labelled each other as thieves and couldn’t stand the sight of one another are now working together. Amidst all this, the public is looking to the Pakistan Army, hoping it will intervene and free them from these dirty political manoeuvres, playing a role in the country’s economic recovery.

At present, all politicians, including those in government and opposition, are sacrificing ethics for their interests.

Dirty traditions are being cultivated in politics just to save or gain power. It is clear that these unnatural political alliances are formed out of self-interest, and the essence of Pakistan is tied solely to the Pakistan Army, which is a fact.

Amid this chaos, the Israel-Palestine conflict has raised the threat of a third world war. The role Pakistan will play in such a war is to be determined by those shaping our foreign policy, and their priorities are well-known.

The direction of Punjab, with its 120 million population, is also unclear, and Maryam Nawaz has failed to satisfy with her performance.

Terrorists are exploiting the tension between Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and the federal government.

The public has now pinned their hopes on the Pakistan Army, the only institution in our country seen as a protector of borders, foreign policy, and internal matters. People are waiting for the army to end this dirty political game. These politicians’ vile actions have disillusioned people with politics, and they are looking to the army for salvation, hoping it will steer the country towards progress. People have seen that whenever politicians were given a chance, they attempted to damage the country for their gain.

History bears witness that it was always the Pakistan Army that cleaned up the politicians’ mess and led the country towards development.

After the demise of Pakistan’s founder, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, politics became so corrupt that Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru once remarked that he did not change his clothes as often as Pakistan changed its Prime Ministers. This tug-of-war harmed the country until Ayub Khan took power and stabilized it. Many major projects, including dams and other infrastructure, were initiated and completed during his tenure. Later, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s electoral rigging led to bloody riots, forcing the army to intervene and clean up the political mess once again. General Zia-ul-Haq’s era is still considered the most stable period for Pakistan, with stable prices of essential goods and the development of Pakistan’s nuclear program.

In the 1990s, the musical chairs game between the PPP and Nawaz League once again derailed Pakistan from the path of development. Nawaz Sharif’s attempt to politicize the army was thwarted by General Musharraf. General Musharraf’s era is also seen as a period of change in Pakistan, marked by prosperity for the common man.

Since General Musharraf’s departure, the army has distanced itself from politics, giving politicians a chance to ensure public welfare. However, what has happened is that politicians have started looting the country once again, with rampant corruption. Politicians are buying each other off like commodities in a market. They have no concern for the public’s condition, thoughts, or desires; they just want power.

People are fed up with this vile political business and are looking to the army, hoping for relief from this dirty politics so they can breathe easily. If the army does not step forward to take control of the country, the situation will deteriorate to the point where, as the poet says, “Will you administer justice after all of humanity has perished?”

Because saving the country from inflation, dirty political games, and global conspiracies is beyond these politicians. It is the Pakistan Army that has always rescued the country from difficult situations and put it back on the path of development.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.