Students in Punjab to get Chromebooks, Google ID

Chromebooks will be assembled in Punjab in collaboration with Australian firm Allied, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif took an important decision in a meeting with a delegation of Allied, Tech Valley, and Google for Education. She added, “Google ID will be provided free of cost to 50,000 students of government schools in Punjab.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “1000 teachers of government schools will be given free digital certification courses.” She added, “Free certification courses project for 15000 university students will also be launched. Google for Education will support for a fee of $10.5 million dollars.” She highlighted, “Decision in principle has been taken to launch Digital School on Wheels project in Punjab.” The delegation led by Regional Head Paul Hutchings agreed to participate in the project.

Possibilities of collaboration in digital education projects, smart classroom and digital education ecosystem were assessed in the meeting. Both sides agreed to seek technical support from Google for Education to compile authentic data of out-of-school children.

Madam Chief Minister was briefed by Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat that students of government schools in Punjab will be able to log in through Google ID. She was apprised, “University students will be given certification in antivirus, artificial intelligence and other courses.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif was briefed, “By obtaining Level One and Level Two certificates, students will be able to easily get jobs around the world.” She was also briefed, “Two pilot projects of Schools on Wheels will be launched in a few weeks, in which students will be able to study by logging in with their Google IDs.”

Madam Chief Minister was apprised, “With Chromebooks, students will not have to download any application. The data of Chromebooks used by students can also be monitored.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “We are trying to improve the education system by identifying its flaws and weaknesses.” She added, “Positive change is not possible without revamping the education system.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “She is evaluating the situation during her repeated visits to government schools.” She added, “Our students can do wonders if given opportunities.”

Delegation of Google for Education expressed interest in Punjab government’s first official autism school project. Most of the related issues including research, innovation in schools were also discussed in the meeting. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif also briefed the Google team about Punjab government’s IT initiatives.

She said, “Through IT certificates, the youth will be enabled to get employment in local and global market.” She added, “Punjab Government is committed to working with Google for Education for the improvement of education system in the province.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Expertise in IT and Artificial Intelligence will lead the youth on the path to economic independence.” She added, “We will give full support in assembling Chromebooks at local level.”

Regional Head Google for Education Paul Hutchings said, “We are keen to work with the Punjab government to facilitate access to digital education. The Chief Minister and her team will feel happy working with them in Punjab.” He added, “The efforts of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and her team to lead the education system in Punjab on the path of innovation are commendable.”

The visiting delegation included Google for Education’s Chris Hart, Haris Sufian, Allied Corporation CEO Aaron Sether Jackson, Operations Lead Junaid Shahab, Tech Valley CEO Umar Farooq, Marketing and Communication Lead Nashwa Abrar, and Outreach and Coordination Manager Madiha Mongol.

Provincial Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and other relevant officers were also present on the occasion.

Public Service

Today is a day to reiterate the government’s commitment to improve public service, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on United Nations Public Service Day. She added, “I salute government employees who work with dedication and honesty to serve people.” She highlighted, “People who dedicate their lives to service with integrity and dedication are admirable.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Without hard work and dedication, the dream of development of Punjab cannot be realized.” She added, “The Punjab government is well aware of its primary responsibility to serve people and make their lives easier.” She underscored, “Punjab Government is discharging its responsibilities with a spirit of public service.”

International Widows Day

It is a day to understand difficulties of women who are raising their children alone after the death of their husbands, said Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif in her message on International Widows Day. She added, “It is difficult to raise children without the shadow of a father.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “Government and civil society have to work together to empower widows.” She added, “The discriminatory social attitude towards widows is unfortunate.”

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Islam for the first time gave social status and respect to widows.” She added, “I pay tribute to the widows who are raising their children by working hard.” She highlighted, “Thanks God, for the first time in Punjab, widows and destitute women got the blessing of Hajj.”

Inquiry Ordered

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, while taking notice of an incident of collapse of a swing in Khushab, sought a report in this regard from Commissioner Sargodha.