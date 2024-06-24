Punjab launches Price Control Council to control inflation

The Punjab government introduced and enacted a new law to control the prices of essential commodities where a Price Control Council was established under the ‘Punjab Price Control Essential Commodities Act’. The Minister of Industry will be the Convener. The Council will fix the prices of 49 commodities. Governor Punjab Saleem Haider signed the bill after the approval of the Punjab Assembly. A Price Control Council will be established under the Punjab Price Control Essential Commodities. The Minister of Industry will be the convener of the Price Council, the Minister of Food and the Chief Secretary will be members of the council. Home, Livestock, Food, and other secretaries will also join the council. The Price Control Council will determine the prices of 49 commodities.