3 car thieves killed, female accomplice arrested

A police encounter within the jurisdiction of the Police Station Secretariat in which three car thieves were gunned down and a female accomplice was arrested on Sunday near Kashmir Chowk in Islamabad.

According to police sources, a four-member gang of car thieves was attempting to enter Islamabad from Murree. Acting on prior information about the gang’s movements, the police had set up a cordon to intercept them.

Upon seeing the police, the gang members opened fire, prompting the officers to respond with retaliatory gunfire. The exchange resulted in the immediate deaths of three male gang members, while the female accomplice sustained injuries and was subsequently taken to the hospital.

In addition to neutralizing the threat, the police recovered a stolen vehicle, several firearms, and multiple vehicle number plates from Lahore, indicating the gang’s extensive criminal activities.

The swift police action has been lauded for preventing further potential crimes and ensuring the safety of the city’s residents.