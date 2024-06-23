Faisalabad Laptop Fire Incident: All 9 family members die

All nine members of a family who were burnt in an incident of fire at a house in Sharifpura locality of Faisalabad have died as the last two persons including a grandmother Farhat Bibi and five years Eman took their last breath on Sunday.

They were admitted to the Faisalabad’s Allied Hospital’s burns unit last Wednesday.

On Wednesday, it has been reported that two children succumbed to their injuries and seven others were hospitalized with serious burn wounds when an overheated laptop exploded and led to a massive fire in a house in Faisalabad.

Nine people in a family, including children, received serious burn injuries after the laptop exploded.

They were rushed to Allied Hospital’s burn unit where six-year-old Dua Fatima and nine-year-old Talha breathed their last during treatment.

Other family members were said to have burnt their bodies 35 to 72 per cent.

The blaze started in one room but soon it engulfed the whole building of the house.

After receiving information, Rescue 1122 personnel rushed to the site and brought the fire under control.