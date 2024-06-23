50 donkey carts participate in Commissioner Karachi race

As part of the mission to promote a traditional sport, Commissioner Karachi donkey cart race was held from ICI Bridge, Sultanabad to the Commissioner’s Office in Karachi on Sunday. As many as 50 donkey carts participated in the completion. City Mayor Murtaza Wahab, who was the chief guest on the occasion, gave away prizes to those who came first, second and third in the race. Speaking on the occasion, Abdullah Khalid, whose donkey stood first, said he was extremely excited. “I thank the Almighty Allah for today’s win,” Abdullah added. He further said that he belonged to Lyari and had named his donkey ‘Bijli’. Informing about the diet given to the animal, he said he gave him milk and almonds to eat. Abdullah was given a cash prize of Rs25,000, while the owner of the donkey who finished as a runner-up in the race was given Rs20,000.