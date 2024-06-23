Cotton area shortfall poseschallenge for textile industry

The agriculture sector is facing a challenge as the cotton cultivation target fell short by 21 percent, which could impact the textile industry and rural livelihoods. Cotton is an important crop as it contributes remarkably to country’s exports and also provides income for many, including labourers in textile industry and poor women in rural areas who rely on cotton picking. According to official sources, North Punjab missed its cotton target by 26.8 percent, with the Sargodha and Faisalabad divisions achieving 71 and 87 percent of their respective goals.

South Punjab, known as a cotton hub, also fell short by 21 percent. In this region, the Multan, DG Khan, and Bahawalpur divisions reached 73, 61, and 87 percent of their targets, respectively.

Similarly, the textile sector could face challenges due to the reduced cotton supply as it always remained a vital part of the economy, continue to support millions of jobs and huge share for exports.

Addressing the shortfall collaboratively can help mitigate potential impacts.

Secretary Agriculture South Punjab Saqib Ateel while commenting on short fall of sowing area stated that climate change was one of the big reasons behind it.

He added that the weather conditions were not ideal for wheat harvest. The agriculture fields were not available for timely sowing of cotton.