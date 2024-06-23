PFC demands strict action against timber mafia

The Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) has urged the government to take decisive action against the timber mafia to protect the wealth of country’s forests. Highlighting the rampant illegal cutting of trees and logging, the PFC Chief Executive Officer Mian Kashif Ashfaq told media men here Sunday that the timber mafia is a threat to Pakistan’s ecological balance and emphasised the urgent need for strict enforcement of forestry laws and the implementation of sustainable practices. He urged the government to strengthen the legal framework governing forestry and enhance the capacity of enforcement agencies to effectively combat illegal logging. This includes deploying more forest rangers; utilizing modern surveillance technology; and imposing major penalties on those found guilty of illegal timber activities, he added. Moreover, the council called for the promotion of reforestation and afforestation initiatives to restore degraded areas and improve forest cover. He said through concerted efforts and strong policy interventions, Pakistan can protect its natural heritage and promote sustainable development.