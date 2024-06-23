Rain alert as Punjab braces for heavy downpour for Monsoon fears

The Punjab authorities have been put on alert after the latest weather projections from the National Emergencies Operation Centre (NEOC) indicated “moderate to very heavy rains” during the monsoon spell this year.

In a weather advisory alert, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab issued directives to all concerned departments to stay alert following the instructions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz.

According to the PDMA, monsoon showers are likely to hit parts of Punjab from July.

1st week

Heavy rain spells of 15mm to 55mm are anticipated in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sargodha, Faisalabad and Gujranwala Divisions during the first week of July.

Intensity and duration of rains are expected to be comparatively lower in Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur Divisions, the advisory read.

2nd week

Monsoon activity will persist in Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Sargodha, Lahore and Faisalabad divisions where 25-35mm rains are predicted. Isolated rains are also expected in Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur Divisions.

3rd week

Rain spells will remain significant in Upper Punjab, while there will be a noticeable decrease in downpours in Central and South Punjab as the monsoon enters a weak phase.

The advisory added that aforesaid parts are expected to receive 15-25 mm rains.

4th week

Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sargodha, Gujranwala, and Faisalabad divisions are likely to face flooding due to heavy rains, from 50-70mm, whereas, hill torrents in DG Khan Division are expected. “Moderate to heavy rains” are also forecast for the Sahiwal, Multan and Bahawalpur divisions.

The PDMA also warned about perceived impacts of the moderate to very heavy rains which “may increase water flows in local nullahs, streams, rivers causing riverine and flash flooding in vulnerable areas”. It added that very heavy downpours may trigger hill torrents in vulnerable areas of DG Khan, Rajanpur and along Sulaiman range. It may also cause urban flooding in vulnerable urban areas across the province, whereas, some areas of Murree could see landslides.