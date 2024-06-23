Congo Virus Cases Rise to 13 in Pakistan, Prompting Renewed Health Alert

A new case of the Congo virus was confirmed in Quetta on Sunday, bringing Pakistan’s total to 13 cases this year. A 32-year-old resident of Qila Saifullah was admitted to the isolation ward at Fatima Jinnah Hospital for treatment.

This latest case follows the death of an 18-year-old in Peshawar, who succumbed to the virus after being admitted to Khyber Teaching Hospital in May.

The patient in Quetta exhibited symptoms such as high fever, body aches, and vomiting and had traveled to Punjab recently for animal purchases.

Hospital sources confirm that no additional cases have been detected among the patient’s contacts, including hospital staff and family members.

In response to the increase in cases, the National Institute of Health (NIH) has reiterated advisories for the prevention and control of the Crimean-Congo Hemorrhagic Fever (CCHF). The advisories emphasize the importance of vigilance and proactive measures to interrupt virus transmission, which is spread through tick bites or contact with infected animal blood or tissues.

Separately, in Rawalpindi, the District Health Authority has identified dengue larvae at 8,064 sites during their anti-dengue surveillance efforts starting from January 1, 2024.

Dr. Sajjad Mehmood, District Coordinator of Epidemics Prevention and Control, highlighted the efforts of 999 teams, including 788 indoor and 211 outdoor teams, in detecting these larvae. Residents have been urged to maintain clean water tanks and eliminate any stagnant water to prevent the breeding of dengue larvae.