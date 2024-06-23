Karachi’s ‘feels like’ temperature reaches 44°C

As hot and humid weather continues to grip various parts of Sindh, Karachiites have been left sweltering after the city’s “feels like” temperature reached 44 degrees Celsius on Sunday. According to the MET Office, the city’s temperature was recorded at 37 around 1:30pm. Currently, sea breeze is suspended in the port city. 30pc humidity was recorded in the air. The Met Office has forecast light rain with thunderstorm in Karachi’s outskirts on this evening and today (Sunday). The weather department has also predicted rainfall in Jamshoro, Sukkur, Larkana, Shikarpur, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Ghotki districts of Sindh, Sibi and Khuzdar, Barkhan and Zhob in Balochistan, Rawalpindi, Chakwal, Jhelum, Multan in Punjab, Peshawar, Kohat, Mardan and Swat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Kashmir.