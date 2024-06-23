Corps Commander Balochistan visits Sikh gurdwara in Quetta

Corps Commander Balochistan Lt. General Rahat Naseem Ahmad Khan on Sunday visited a Sikh gurdwara in Quetta. On arrival, he was welcomed by members of the Sikh community who presented him with a shawl called Sarooba.

The corps commander went inside the gurdwara and prayed there. Later at a ceremony held in the honour of Lt General Rahat, the speakers, belonging to different religions, stressed the need for having inter-faith harmony in the country. Speaking on the occasion, the corps commander said that inter-faith harmony, tolerance and brotherhood between people belonging to different religious backgrounds was a must for the development and prosperity of the country. “We must respect each other religions’ teachings so that a society based on tolerance could come into existence,” he opined. Later langar (food) was also distributed among the participants.