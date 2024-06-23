Lahore begins e-challans for various traffic violations

Violations of lane lines, zebra crossings, and stop lines will now result in immediate e-challans (electronic tickets of fines) being sent to offenders’ homes. These traffic violations are among the most common with 73,000 violations recorded by Safe City cameras just yesterday.

Chief Traffic Police Officer (CTO) of Lahore Amara Athar emphasized the importance of lane line discipline for achieving orderly traffic.

She noted that road markings and lane lines are being improved and that motorcyclists should always travel in the far left lane. The CTO Lahore also mentioned that enforcement of lane line discipline on model roads will be further tightened. As per the Saturday’s data provided by the channel, 15,281 citizens deliberately violated traffic signals and 12,000 vehicles overspeeding while 3,000 citizens violated one-way traffic. More than 41 thousand citizens violated lane line and stop line discipline.

The channel reported that this year 7,00,000 vehicles were given challan tickets for violating lane discipline in the Lahore city only.