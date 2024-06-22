Over 620,000 Afghans expelled from Pakistan since deportation drive launched last year

A deportation drive targeting illegal foreigners living in Pakistan is continuing, with more than 13,000 Afghan nationals expelled over the last ten days, state broadcaster Radio Pakistan said on Saturday, bringing the total number of Afghans deported to over 620,000.

The government launched a deportation drive last year after a spike in suicide bombings which the Pakistan government, without providing evidence, has blamed on Afghan nationals. Islamabad also says Afghans are involved in smuggling, militant violence and other crimes.

A cash-strapped Pakistan navigating record inflation, alongside a tough International Monetary Fund bailout program last year, had also said undocumented migrants had drained its resources for decades. “Repatriation of illegal Afghan nationals continues and so far, 620,981 Afghans have returned to their country,” Radio Pakistan said in its tally on Saturday. “Between 11th to 21st of this month [June], total 13,815 Afghans returned to their country including 5,014 men, 4,087 women and 4,714 children.”

Until the government initiated the expulsion drive last year, Pakistan was home to over four million Afghan migrants and refugees, of which around 1.7 million were undocumented, as per government figures. Afghans make up the largest portion of migrants, many of whom came after the Taliban took over Kabul in 2021, but a large number have been present since the 1979 Soviet invasion of Afghanistan. Islamabad insists the deportation drive is not aimed specifically at Afghans but at all those living illegally in Pakistan.

In October 2023, Pakistan announced phase one of the “Illegal Foreigners’ Repatriation Plan” with a 30-day deadline for “undocumented” aliens to leave the country or be subject to deportation, putting 1.4 million Afghan refugees at risk.

In phase two of the “repatriation plan,” around 600,00 Afghans who held Pakistan-issued Afghan citizenship cards (ACCs) will be expelled while phase three is expected to target those with UNHCR-issued Proof of Registration (PoR) cards. In April, the Ministry of States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) issued a notification validating the extension of the PoR card till June 30 this year.

Before the deportation drive, people used to daily cross the Pak-Afghan

border back and forth

for business and personal purposes.