Fire engulfs Barkat Market plaza in Lahore

A fire broke out in air-conditioners repairing shop located in Barkat Market of Lahore which engulfed the entire plaza on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 teams reached the spot as soon as the fire was reported. Due to the fire, the condition of one person also worsened, who was rushed to a hospital, rescue sources said. The fire-fighters said the fire broke out due to a spark in electricity wires.

After the fire, seven people were trapped on the roof of the plaza, who were rescued, rescue sources said.

A shopkeeper said that after the short-circuit the shopkeepers went to Wapda office but no person was there to handle their emergency complaint. As a result of fire two shops were completely gutted. The Wapda official did not switch off the electricity supply immediately, which caused the fire to spread further, the shopkeepers blamed. Worth millions of rupees goods were burnt to ashes in the blaze, rescue sources said.