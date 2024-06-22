Racing car crushes couple in Lahore’s Defence, woman dies

Racing cars have crushed a couple riding a motorcycle in Lahore’s Defence area, killing the wife and seriously injuring the husband, police said on Saturday. According to the police, one of the racing cars carrying number-plate LEE-6397 went out of the race zigzagging, hit the footpath and then ran over the motorcyclist-borne couple in Defence Phase Six.

The zigzagging car dragged the couple along it for about 150 metres. The injured man and his wife were rushed to a hospital with serious wounds by Rescue 1122. The doctors in the hospital tried to save 45-year-old Iffat but she breathed her last. The eyewitnesses alleged that the police allowed the four people sitting in the car including the driver to escape in their vehicle.