Pakistani tech businesses asked to join digital revolution

President Diplomat Business Club and former ambassador Javed Malik on Saturday urged Pakistani tech businesses to become a part of the digital revolution that was transforming the global business landscape.

He was addressing the Global Business Forum 2024, in Dubai, UAE which brought together delegates from over 30 countries under the auspices of Diplomat Business Club to explore business, trade and investment opportunities through global collaboration. Diplomat Business Club facilitates business leaders to connect, collaborate, and explore new avenues to expand their businesses and also build new alliances to co-create new business ventures, particularly in the digital business landscape. Javed Malik stressed that digital transformation and innovation were changing the nature of doing business and smart investors and business owners should be willing to embrace this change, a press release said.

The president Diplomat Business Club further urged them to focus their attention on new and innovative business ideas in the areas of fintech, blockchain, artificial intelligence, robotics, renewable energy, space technology, autonomous vehicles, clean energy, quantum computing and other technology-based businesses ventures that are the future of business.