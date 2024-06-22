‘Maharaj’ premieres on Netflix

YRF’s historic drama ‘Maharaj’, starring Bollywood star kid Junaid Aamir Khan in his debut role, has finally premiered on Netflix after Gujarat High Court lifted the stay on release.

‘Maharaj’, marking the debut of Junaid Khan, elder son of Bollywood A-lister Aamir Khan, is now streaming on the OTT platform Netflix, as the Gujarat HC lifted its temporary stay on the release of the film, on Friday, holding that the title has not targeted or hurting the sentiments of any community.

Justice Sangeeta K Vishen of the court allowed the streaming of ‘Maharaj’, after watching the film herself.

“This court arrives at the prima facie conclusion that the film, Maharaj, is based on events that led to the filing of the libel case and is not targeted at hurting the sentiments of the Pushtimargi community,” the court said.

“The film had been certified by the Central Board for Film Certification, an expert body after considering the relevant guidelines The interim relief granted on June 13 has been vacated,” the court confirmed yesterday.

For the unversed, the film’s release was put on hold and the court barred the streaming giant from releasing it after a group of businessmen petitioned the court on the ground that it had the potential to offend the religious sensibilities of a Vaishnavite community.

However, after watching the film, Justice Vishen said the primary grievance by the petitioners that the film runs down, defames and insults the Vaishnavite community, has no force. “Thus his court is constrained to come to the conclusion that the apprehension of petitioners is based on surmises. Since the film is yet to be released for public viewing, thus on mere presumption, the freedom of expression guaranteed under Article 19 of the Constitution cannot be curtailed,” the court stated.

Originally scheduled for June 13 release, ‘Maharaj’ of YRF for Netflix, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, is based on Saurabh Shah’s novel and the true events, of the historic ‘Maharaj Libel Case’ of 1862, after a Gujarati journalist Karsandas Mulji questioned a revered leader, Maharaj Jadunath’s immoral behaviour in an editorial article.

Apart from Jaideep Ahlawat in the titular role, and debutant star kid Junaid Khan, the title also features Shalini Pandey and Sharvari Wagh in key roles.