The real name and identity of Feroze Khan’s second wife revealed!

Feroze Khan – the renowned actor from Pakistan’s showbiz industry – has unveiled the real name and profession of his second wife, stirring interest across Pakistan and India.

Towards the end of last month, reports of Feroze Khan’s second marriage surfaced, causing a wave of speculation. Initial reports suggested that the actor had married a girl named Dua from a middle-class background. ?However, Feroze Khan has now set the record straight through his social media.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, Feroze Khan shared a new picture with his wife, accompanied by a heartfelt message wishing his fans a happy Friday and expressing his love for her. In his post, the actor used hashtags to reveal his wife’s name and profession. According to the hashtags, Feroze Khan’s second wife is named Zainab, and she is a psychologist by profession.

The actor’s Instagram followers noticed that Zainab’s account, listed as Dr Zainab, is kept private, maintaining her privacy amid public interest.

Feroze Khan’s first marriage was to Alize Sultan in 2018, with whom he shares two children-son Sultan, born in 2019, and daughter Fatima, born in February 2022.

The couple parted ways in September 2022. Feroze Khan confirmed his second marriage earlier this month, putting an end to the rumours.