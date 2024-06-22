PBC asks CJP to ensure seniority in LHC CJ appointment

The Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) asked Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa to follow seniority while appointing the chief justice of the Lahore High Court (LHC).

In a letter written to the CJP, the PBC’s representatives asked the CJP to appoint the most senior judge as the chief justice of the LHC. The letter, signed by six PBC members read that the principle of seniority should be considered in the appointment of the Chief Justice. The PBC maintained that the government is ‘mulling’ to appoint a junior judge as the LHC chief justice.

In the letter, the PBC members also argued that deviating from the principle of seniority without solid reasons would be a violation of the established judicial precedent. “The judiciary’s dignity and transparency can only be maintained by following the principle of seniority. The public trust in the judicial system can only be maintained through transparency,” the letter read

Earlier on March 8, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan took oath as the Lahore High Court (LHC) chief justice in a ceremony held at the Governor’s House here. Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan is set to retire in March 2025.