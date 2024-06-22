CM Maryam setting new records of public service, says Azma

Provincial Information and Culture Minister Azma Zahid Bukhari said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, many new records are being established in Punjab. She expressed these views in a joint press conference held at DGPR along with Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan.

The Information Minister further said that the Chief Minister Punjab has not taken any leave till now and worked continuously even on Eid. During Eid, transport fares were reduced to a record level and for the first time, excess fares being collected were refunded to the passengers. A record of cleanliness was established in the entire province and not a small amount of dirt was allowed to remain anywhere. During the cleanliness drive on Eid, more than 55 thousand sanitary workers remained continuously active and performed their duties diligently in the entire province. Owing to this, the services of the sanitary workers were not only acknowledged but commended as well. The Chief minister met them yesterday and awarded them appreciation certificates.

Azma Zahid Bokhari further said that medicines and treatment have been provided to more than one million patients in just one month in the field hospitals. Punjab’s debt has also decreased by 23 billion rupees in the initial 100-day Punjab government. On the other hand, in 90 days, the previous government had increased the debt from 498 billion to 1705 billion. Thanks to the tireless work and correct decisions of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and the debt of Punjab has reduced to 1685 billion. While for the first time, the debt is going to be zero even in the case of wheat. She further said that the incident that happened in Swat during Eid was heartrending. The provincial government should have played its due role to prevent occurrence of such incidents.

During the press conference, Transport Minister Bilal Akbar Khan said that on the directions of the Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the prevention of overcharging in transport fares was ensured. The extra Rs 14 lakh 67 thousand being collected from the passengers was returned. Apart from this, cases were registered against 1448 vehicles and 9 persons. While he himself remained present in the field on Eid with his team against the transporter mafia who charged excessive fare. Bilal Akbar Khan further said that the Chief Minister approved the motorcycle scheme for students as soon as she assumed the government, under which 20 thousand bikes were to be provided in the first phase but after receiving more applications, the Chief Minister has announced to give more than 8 thousand electric bikes for the women so that every student can get a bike. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision is to give equal respect and importance to the women because this society and the country can develop only in this manner. We appreciate independence and self-confidence in the women.

Talking about mass transit projects, the Transport Minister said that the plan to run 657 eco-friendly buses in 5 major cities of Punjab is being practically started. In this regard, 27 electric buses will also be operated in Lahore by December. This can be labelled a unique pilot project of the Punjab government. The mass transit plans given by the PML-N government are not given by any other government in the past. Those who criticize the Punjab government can compare CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s government whenever they want because we delivered in 100 days which no one could do in 100 months. By the Grace of Allah Almighty God and under the leadership of Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, her team will continue to work day and night for public welfare.