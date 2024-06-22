Mastikhel’s NA membership suspended over ‘foul language’

Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on Saturday suspended the membership of Sunni Ittehad Council Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel for the current session due to his use of highly objectionable indecent language during the budget speech.

The house adopted a motion introduced by the Speaker regarding the suspension of the member. The motion said, “Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel MNA expressed objectionable and indecent remarks during the budget speech.”

The ruling said, “Muhammad Sana Ullah Khan Masti Khel in his budget speech expressed highly objectionable and indecent remarks, thereby eroding and lowering the sanctity of the house in violation of rule of 30 of the Rules Procedure and Conduct of Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

The member shall now forthwith withdraw from the precincts of the Assembly under rule 21 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of the Business in the National Assembly, 2007.

Earlier, Speaker of the National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that he has been a part of the House since 2002, but he has never heard such words on the mike.

“I do not have the words to express or condemn the incident,” he added.