Thundershowers likely in Karachi today

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) Saturday said the weather in Karachi was expected to remain hot and humid during the next 24 hours, however, there was a possibility of rain with strong winds. The PMD recorded the lowest temperature at 30.5°C and predicted the mercury to rise between 36°C and 38°C maximum in the megalopolis.

“The humidity in the air is 75%,” said the meteorology department.

In a separate three-day forecast, the meteorological department said temperature in Karachi was expected to rise further as weather was likely to remain hot and humid the next three days.

“Mercury may rise from 37°C to 39°C on Sunday, while it could rain the same day in the evening or night. Mercury could touch 40°C on Monday,” the PMD said.

Meanwhile, light rain is expected in parts of Jacobabad, Dadu, Qambar Shahdadkot, Larkana, Sukkur, Hyderabad, Thatta by tonight.

After earlier forecast of rain, parts of Karachi received light showers on Friday.

Areas including North Karachi, New Karachi, North Nazimabad, Garden, Lyari, Saddar, old city areas and Gulshan-e-Iqbal witnessed light rain, turning the city’s weather pleasant following a long spell of sweltering heat from high temperatures ahead of the monsoon season.

The Met Office, on Friday, had predicted more rain or drizzle in some areas under the influence of clouds present in the north-eastern areas of Karachi.

According to Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz’s forecast, rain was likely to lash suburban areas of Karachi on June 22 or 23.

Sarfaraz said rain was expected in areas surrounding Super Highway, adding that there was a possibility of “more than normal” rains in Sindh including Karachi.

The weather in Sindh, including Karachi, remained dry and hot for the last few weeks, but the spell has now been broken as Larkana, Shikarpur, Shahdadkot, Jacobabad and other parts of province received rain with thunderstorm a day ago.

Furthermore, the chief meteorologist said monsoon was likely to begin in Sindh after July 5 or 6 while it may begin in Punjab and Kashmir from June 29 or 30.