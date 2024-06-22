COAS pledges full support to CPEC’s implementation

Minister of the International Department of the Communist Party of China (IDCPC) and member of the Communist Party Central Committee Liu Jianchao met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir at the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

During the meeting, they discussed matters of mutual interest, including regional peace and stability, and reviewed progress on CPEC, according to a press release from the Inter Services Public Relations.

The COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the strategic partnership with China and pledged full support for CPEC’s successful implementation.

Liu highlighted that he was visiting Pakistan as a follow-up to the successful meetings between the leadership of the two countries in China earlier this month. He emphasised the significance of the longstanding brotherly relations between the two nations and expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved on CPEC, reiterating China’s commitment to its timely completion. Liu also commended Pakistan’s efforts in maintaining regional peace and stability, acknowledging the support of the Pakistan Army in providing security to Chinese nationals and projects in the country.