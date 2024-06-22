CM Punjab, Nawaz review bilateral ties in meeting with Iran’s envoy

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif and PML-N President Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Meet Iranian Ambassador H.E. Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam to Discuss Promotion of Cooperation in Trade, Agriculture, Livestock & People-to-People Contacts

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif along with President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif met Ambassador of Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan H.E. Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam to review cooperation between Iran and Punjab in agriculture, livestock and other sectors. Trade, cultural, social and economic ties between Punjab and Iran were also discussed in the meeting.

Madam Chief Minister was briefed by the Ambassador that Iran has agreed to increase import of meat from Punjab from 40% to 70%. He also held a detailed discussion on the commercial role of Punjab in the agreement to increase bilateral trade between Pakistan and Iran up to $10 billion. In the meeting, it was agreed in principle to make Pak-Iran border of security, a border of economy. Moreover, various proposals were also considered for the promotion of Persian language in Punjab to further promote people-to-people contact between Punjab and Iran.

Iranian Ambassador H.E. Dr. Reza Amiri Moghaddam presented a written invitation to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to visit Iran. He also invited President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif to visit Iran, who recalled his earlier visit to Iran in the meeting.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif and President Pakistan Muslim League (N) Muhammad Nawaz Sharif expressed grief over the martyrdom of Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi. They said, “Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi and his comrades felt the pain of people of Iran from the core of their heart.”

Madam Chief Minister said, “The meeting with Shaheed Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi was memorable, his personality was impressive.” She added, “In a one-on-one meeting with Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi, there was a fruitful discussion on the promotion of trade and cultural relations.”

Iranian Ambassador H.E. Dr. Raza Amiri Mughdam said, “We are grateful to Pakistan. Pakistan has a very special importance for Iran, Pakistani people have proved to be Iran’s true friends.” He added, “Martyred Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi wanted to meet Nawaz Sharif, but could not do so due to his visit to China.” He highlighted, “Agreements and MoUs signed during President Ibrahim Raisi’s visit to Pakistan will continue.”

The Iranian Ambassador congratulated Madam Chief Minister on successfully completing 100 days as the first female Chief Minister of Punjab. He also appreciated her people-friendly initiatives.

Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif thanked the Iranian ambassador, and agreed to further increase cultural links between the twin cities of Isfahan, Mashhad and Lahore.

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif summoned Chief Officers and sanitary workers to CM office on account of making excellent cleanliness arrangements on Eid. The Chief Minister paid tributes on showing excellent performance and commended them. Two sanitary workers presented a portrait made with a pencil to CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif on which she expressed her gratitude to them. The Chief Minister distributed commendation certificates among the sanitary workers on showing excellent performance. The CM left her seat and sat among the sanitary workers. She inquired from the women sanitary workers about their well-being. She while addressing the sanitary workers and Chief Officers said, “I want to sit among the heroes and I am feeling heartily overjoyed. I did not spend Eid with my family and oversaw cleanliness arrangement across Punjab as well as undertook its monitoring. I am pleased that Allah Almighty has blessed me with an opportunity to serve the people across Punjab. Cleanliness is not confined to Eid and Suthra Punjab should look in the same manner. Punjab should be shined everyday in the same manner.” A renowned journalist and vlogger Razi Dada said, “Our daughter has assumed the office of Chief Minister and Punjab is shining like a house. Keeping our country neat and clean, disposing of animal waste and dirt is a great work. The sanitary workers had been working for 20 hours at a stretch in such a sultry weather for the last 3 days. I commend all the heroes on making excellent cleanliness arrangements on all three days of Eid. The animal sacrifice was performed at a mega scale. This time no dirt or foul smell was witnessed anywhere.”

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif said, “Everyone acknowledge and appreciate on making nice cleanliness arrangements on the eve of Eid in Punjab. Even the opponents appreciated that animal sacrifice at such a mega scale has not been witnessed before. The roads were washed in such a manner as if to clean a house and rose water was sprinkled on the roads to do away with the stinking smell. We have to keep our country, province and city neat and clean.” She added, “We are introducing waste management system in all the districts of Punjab and will provide resources as well. Cleanliness was observed not only in the urban areas but in the rural areas as well.” The Local government Minister Zeeshan Rafique while giving a briefing on the Suthra Punjab Mission apprised that 1 lakh 80 thousand tonnes waste was done away with on all the 3 days of Eid. The animal waste of 18 lakh animals was disposed of in an appropriate manner. More than 32 thousand biodegradable bags were being distributed. 55 thousand sanitary workers performed their duties in a severe hot weather.