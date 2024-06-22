Five soldiers martyred in IED blast in Kurram

An improvised explosive device (IED) detonated on a vehicle of the Security Forces in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa on Friday, resulting in the martyrdom of five soldiers, the military’s media wing said in a statement.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the attack on the armed forces occurred in general area Sadda of Kurram District.

The fallen include Havildar Aqeel Ahmed (33, District Okara), Lance Naik Muhammad Tafeer (30, District Poonch), Sepoy Anosh Rufun (24, District Attock), Sepoy Muhammad Azam Khan (26, District Haripur), and Sepoy Haroon William (29, Islamabad Capital Territory).

“Sanitisation of the area is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area, and perpetrators of this heinous act will be brought to justice,” the ISPR statement said.

The Security Forces of Pakistan remain resolute in their determination to eliminate the menace of terrorism. “Such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve,” the ISPR statement added.

Earlier in the month an IED was detonated on a vehicle of the Security Forces in Lakki Marwat District resulting in the martyrdom of seven soldiers.