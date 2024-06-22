NEPRA proposes fixed charges of up to Rs1,000 for consumers

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has proposed implementing fixed charges of up to Rs1,000 for domestic electricity consumers, starting from July 1.

According to sources, these proposals have been sent to the federal government, which will make the final decision.

The proposed fixed charges are part of an average base tariff of Rs5.72 per unit.

The fixed charges are structured to vary based on electricity consumption levels. Consumers using between 301 and 400 units per month will incur fixed charges of Rs200. Those consuming 401 to 500 units per month will face charges of Rs400.

For usage between 501 to 600 units, the fixed charges will be Rs600, while those using between 601 to 700 units will be charged Rs800 and consumers using above 700 units per month will have fixed charges of Rs1,000.

These proposed fixed charges are to be included in the basic electricity tariff that were previously not part of tariff structure for domestic customers.