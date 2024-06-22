Economic growth directly linked with fast sustainable upsurge in exports: PM

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said the country’s economic growth was directly linked with the fast sustainable growth of exports. He was talking to a delegation of exporters, which called on him here at the PM House. The prime minister said the exporters being the back bone of national economy, were extremely important for the government as they were playing a key role in the country’s development. The country’s economy would attain sustainable growth when the export sector showed fast growth, he added. PM Shehbaz said the government was providing all possible facilities to promote the non-traditional exports. He expressed the government’s resolve to take all the decisions in the larger interest of the people and the country. The government, he said, was taking measures to boost the export to GDP ratio. The payment of sales tax refund to the traders and industrialists was also being ensured timely, he added.