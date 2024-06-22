Armenia says recognises State of Palestine

Armenia announced Friday it was recognising the State of Palestine, the latest country to do so during the war in Gaza, saying it was against “violence towards civilian populations.” A series of nations have recognised the State of Palestine amid the war between Israel and Hamas, drawing strong rebukes from Israeli officials. Shortly after the former Soviet republic announced the recognition, Israel’s foreign ministry said it summoned Yerevan’s ambassador for a “severe reprimand”. Yerevan noted it is “genuinely interested in establishing long-term peace and stability in the Middle East.” “Confirming its commitment to international law, equality of nations, sovereignty and peaceful coexistence, the Republic of Armenia recognises the State of Palestine,” Armenia added. Yerevan, which has itself been ridden by conflict with neighbouring Azerbaijan for decades, slammed Israel’s military conduct in Gaza. “Armenia deplores using civilian infrastructure as shields during armed conflicts and violence towards civilian populations,” Yerevan said. It also criticised Hamas for “the captivity of civilian persons” and said Armenia “joins the demands of international community on freeing them.” A senior official from the Palestinian Authority, Hussein Al-Sheikh, welcomed the move.