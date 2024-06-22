Immense loss of life in the Gaza Strip amounted to a crime against humanity,’ sighed a report published by the UN, examining in detail acts of violence carried out since October 7. While the jury is still out on the neutrality of the findings, considering how the report went on to treat the unverified Israeli accounts of what Hamas had done similar to the well-documented apartheid against Palestinians, the fact that even those sympathetic to the Netanyahu administration cannot help but cry out at the extent of barbarity speaks volumes about the viciousness of the nightmares.

The violence that has unfolded in this region has reached alarming levels, leaving tens of thousands of civilians dead, injured, and the rest traumatised. With a fresh round of strikes in Lebanon’s direction, the situation appears to have escalated to such an extent that it seems as though there is no end in sight to the bloodshed and destruction that have plagued this region for far too long. The situation in Gaza is particularly dire, with civilians living in constant fear of air strikes and ground incursions. Heart-wrenching images of destroyed buildings and grieving families paint a grim picture of the atrocities that have unfolded in this region.

The fear that this conflict may escalate further and result in even greater loss of life looms large, casting a dark shadow over the lives of those caught in the crossfire. As Armenia joins an ever-increasing group of countries to support an immediate ceasefire and defy Israel on the issue of a two-state solution, the international community’s principled stance offers a glimmer of hope in an otherwise bleak landscape, with the possibility of bringing an end to the animosity between Israel and Palestine.

Ceasefire may help establish peace across the unstable region if it paves the way for a resolution to the longstanding animosity between Israel and Hezbollah. Simply announcing an end to the cyclical violence is, however, not enough. Amidst this confusing chaos, voices of reason stress a return to diplomacy to address the underlying grievances. A shift away from weaponising the withholding of life-sustaining necessities should be pursued as a crucial first step in the right direction.*