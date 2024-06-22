Unbroken Resolve

Every incident of terrorism reminds us that the fight against terrorism has yet not ended. However, at the same time, it also strengthens Pakistan’s resolve against the enemy.

After the US forces withdrew from Afghanistan, terrorist activities in Pakistan gradually spiked mainly due to the use of Afghan soil by TTP. The use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities inside Pakistan has been repeatedly brought into the knowledge of the Afghan government as well as the world community. The recent killing of Abdul Mannan alias Hakeemullah, in the Asadabad district of Afghanistan’s Kunar region has once again vindicated Pakistan’s stance. According to media reports, Abdul Mannan was a member of the TTP Malakand Shura and the right-hand man of TTP leader Azmatullah Mehsud. He played the main role in shaping terrorist operations in Bajaur and was also involved in several terror activities in Pakistan including target killings, landmine blasts in Bajaur, firing at security check-posts and extortion since joining TTP in 2007.

As per media reports, Counterterrorism Department (CTD), and intelligence agencies also detained several terrorists, including high-value and most-wanted targets. Amongst those apprehended included the most wanted commander of the TTP Khawarij’s Shura. According to the initial investigation by the agencies, the arrested terrorists have been involved in numerous activities against Pakistan besides having connections with domestic and international terrorists.

Pakistan has paid a very heavy price for the fight against terrorism. The Pakistan Army with the support of the nation has successfully defeated the menace of terrorism. No other army in the world has fought an insurgency war at such a level as Pak Army, which speaks volumes about its professional capability.

The Pakistan Army launched two large-scale operations: Zarb-e-Azab in 2014 and Radd-ul-Fasaad in 2017 to eliminate militant groups like the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Al-Qaeda, and other foreign and local insurgents. These two operations significantly disrupted terrorist networks and led to a decline in terrorist activities in Pakistan.

The main focus of military operations was to eliminate the residual and latent threat of terrorism. It included a countrywide effort to de-weaponize and ensure security through intelligence-based operations (IBOs).

The province of Balochistan has been the main focus of anti-state elements activities. Recently, security forces also foiled an attempt to establish centres of the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Balochistan by arresting the most wanted commander and several other members of the outlawed outfit in different areas of the province. According to the Counter Terrorism Department, they received information that the commander, who is also a member of TTP Shura, along with the other members of the outlawed outfit were attempting to establish their centres in different areas of the province. The killing of terrorist Abdul Mannan and the foiling attempt to establish TTP centres in Balochistan with the support of BLA within a week are classic examples of the Intelligence Craft and professional capabilities of the Intelligence Agency. The Pakistan government has repeatedly shared evidence of TTP terrorism in Pakistan and its presence inside Afghanistan but the Afghan government paid no heed and instead always remained in denial mode.

It is high time for the Afghan government to follow the Doha Accord in true letter and spirit that categorically states that Afghan soil will not be used for terrorism against any country. This is only possible if Afghanistan government rein in TTP.

The writer is a freelance columnist and writes on topics concerning national security.