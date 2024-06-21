Hazara Waterfalls Jab Valley attracts thousands during Eidul Azha

The Hazara Waterfalls in Jab Valley of Haripur district have attracted thousands of tourists during holidays of Eidul Azha, giving full boost to the tourism industry of the province.

According to details, this natural wonder, nestled in the heart of Jab Valley where eight majestic waterfalls, and diverse flora and fauna attract the tourists.

The valley’s natural beauty is a sight to behold, with waterfalls ranging from 50 to 100 feet in height. The trek to the waterfalls is an adventure in itself, offering breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and valleys. Tourists have been flocking the site, praising its unspoiled beauty and serenity.

These waterfalls located just 1 hour and 30 minutes away from Islamabad and a 30-minute drive from Khanpur Dam.

The valley’s potential for tourism is vast, and if developed, it could become a major destination, attracting visitors across the country. If developed, this site could offer a range of activities, including hiking, trekking, and rock climbing, making it a must-visit destination for adventure seekers and nature lovers.

While talking to APP tourist guide and famous trekker Moazam Ali said that Hazara Waterfalls Jab Valley is a natural beauty. With proper development and management, this spot could become a major tourist destination, attracting visitors and showcasing Pakistan’s natural beauty, he added.

Khalid Tanoli, a local trekker said, “I was really shocked to see the charismatic beauty of Hazara Waterfalls.” He said that although it’s difficult to reach the waterfall, knowing about its beauty makes you willing to accept the challenge and visit that scenic spot. Shoaib Khan urged the KP tourism department to add this wonderful destination to the list of tourism spots and provide basic facilities to attract more visitors.