Canadian High Commissioner meets Interior minster

Canadian High Commissioner Leslie Scanlon met Interior Minister and Narcotics Control Mohsin Naqvi on Friday.

On her arrival at the Ministry of Interior, Mohsin Naqvi warmly welcomed the Canadian High Commissioner.

During the meeting, they discussed issues of mutual interest including bilateral relations of two countries while both sides also discussed issues of border security, immigration, illegal human trafficking and drug trafficking.

Mohsin Naqvi said Pakistan is making every possible effort to secure its border and making all out efforts to stop illegal movement and human trafficking adding that in this regard, all steps are being taken to increase the efficiency of the relevant institutions.

“We are also innovating and improving the immigration system,” he added. The minister said that further improvements are being made in the electronic travel authorization system through which visa will be issued within 24 hours.

He told the Canadian High Commissioner that Pakistan can provide skilled manpower to Canada in various fields and Migration of skilled manpower to Canada will reduce cases of illegal human trafficking.

Mohsin Naqvi told the High Commissioner that all minorities living in Pakistan have equal rights under the Constitution of Pakistan and added that protection of the rights of minorities is the responsibility of the Government of Pakistan. Pakistan is providing all possible facilities for the migration of Afghan refugees to Canada, he added.

The Canadian High Commissioner thanked the Interior minister for his cooperation in various fields.

High officials of the Canadian High Commission, Federal Interior Secretary Khurram Ali Agha and senior officials of the ministry were present in the meeting.