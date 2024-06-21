Pakistani internet influencer showcases talent at ‘Chinese Bridge’ competition

In a global showcase of linguistic prowess and cultural understanding, Usman, a Pakistani internet influencer and a student at Beijing Language and Culture University, participated in the “Chinese Bridge” Chinese Proficiency Competition for Foreigners Around the Globe – Storytelling Contest, held here in Hunan province.

The contest, which gathered 49 contestants from 37 countries, provided a platform for participants to showcase their proficiency in the Chinese language and share their unique stories of connections with China.

According to a Gwadar Pro’s report, Usman stroke a chord with the audience with his fluent Chinese and heartfelt stories themed “My First Time with China”, expressing his profound love for the Chinese language and culture. “My participation in this competition has motivated me more than ever to continue my studies in Chinese,” said Usman. “I have realized that language is a powerful tool for understanding and connecting with people from different backgrounds.

My future plans include furthering my Chinese studies and expanding my influencer career to promote cultural exchanges between Pakistan and China.” During the competition, participants also visited various scenic spots in Hunan, including the majestic Tianmenshan Mountain, further enhancing their appreciation of the region’s rich natural beauty and cultural heritage.