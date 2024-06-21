ICMA, Dynamics Solution and Technology sign MOU

Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Pakistan (ICMA) and Dynamics Solution and Technology have formalized their collaboration through a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed at the ICMA Lahore Campus. This strategic partnership aims to leverage the strengths of both organizations in corporate training, seamless HR processes including job placements and internships, collaborative research projects, and joint events.

The MOU was signed and exchanged by Mr. Muhammad Yasin, Vice President ICMA, and Mr. Imran Bin Naeem, Chief Executive Officer Dynamics Solution and Technology. The signing ceremony was graced by esteemed attendees including Mr. Salman Farooqi, Chief Marketing Officer; Mr. Affan Farooqi, Chief Technology Officer; Mr. Muhammad Shahroz, Senior Manager HRBP of Dynamics Solution and Technology; Mr. Zia Ul Mustafa, Chairman Strategic Board, Mr. Abdul Qayyum, Member, National Council, Mr. Hamid Zahoor, Secretary Lahore Branch Council, Mr. Muhammad Shahid, Member, Lahore Branch Council, Mr. Muhammad Yasen, Member, Lahore Branch Council, Mr. Hariss Ahmed, Senior Officer, ICMA Pakistan.

This partnership marks a significant step towards mutual growth and the enhancement of corporate and educational frameworks.