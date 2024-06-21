Fertilizer dealers meet with Minister for Industries

All Pakistan Fertilizer Dealers Association (APFDA) delegation, led by Chairman Ghulam Ahmed on Friday met with Federal Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain to discuss specific issues of retailers about the withholding tax.

The association sought the minister’s support for the redressal of the issues, affecting the fertilizer industry.

The minister said that government was committed to support the fertilizer industry for the betterment of farmers. He pointed out that expanding the tax base to generate revenue was also a priority of the government. He said APFDA’s proposal would be taken up for consideration.