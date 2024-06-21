Alhamra celebrates Eid with a vibrant folk festival

A splendid musical program was organized at Alhamra Cultural Complex to celebrate Eid. The Eid Folk Festival was held in Hall No. 1, set in the picturesque and lush surroundings of the Alhamra Cultural Complex.

Attendees thoroughly enjoyed the artists’ performances, with many remarking that Alhamra is the only institution that consistently provides top-notch entertainment on every occasion, allowing people to experience joy.

Renowned singers such as Fazal Jutt, Shabana Abbas, Imran Shaukat, and Maimoona Sajid, among others, performed, adding to the event’s vibrancy. The public highly appreciated Alhamra’s initiative for Eid.

In this context, the Executive Director of Alhamra, Sarah Rashid, stated that Alhamra will always stand with the public on every joyous occasion, thereby strengthening the bond between the institution and the people. Organizing such festivals for all ages, from children to adults, aims to provide entertainment and create opportunities for people to gather, ensuring that the younger generation remains connected to their culture, traditions, and values. Expressing delight over the enthusiastic public participation, she mentioned that people danced to the beat of the dhol, fostering traditions of love and affection. The vibrant scene of the public Eid gathering was a testament to the festival’s success, fulfilling our goal of spreading happiness.

On this occasion, the Director of Programs, Naveed-ul-Hasan Bukhari, expressed gratitude to the attendees. It is noteworthy that Alhamra’s administration strives to present uninterrupted programs, offering people the chance to spend quality time with their loved ones in a serene environment amidst the hustle and bustle of modern life.