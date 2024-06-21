Humayun Saeed is the Shahrukh Khan of Pakistan: Mathira

Model and host Mathira Mohammad expressed her love and admiration for Lollywood superstar Humayun Saeed and drew comparisons between him and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

During a recent outing on a digital media outlet’s talk show, Mathira shared what she believes Humayun Saeed and Shahrukh Khan have in common.

When asked by the host, who she thinks would look good as a hero paired opposite her on screen, she immediately replied with the name of the ‘London Nahi Janga’ star and said that she likes him.

When the curious host interrupted to ask what is so special about Saeed, which makes him a favourite of all girls out there, Mathira defended by saying, “Because he is a gentleman and he has innocence.”

“I think he’s Shah Rukh Khan of Pakistan. He’s got that romantic, puppy eyes and innocence. He’s that person,” she added.

Notably, Humayun Saeed is one of the biggest superstars in the country, with his acclaimed performances ranging from the small screen to cinema, and also to the Netflix hit series ‘The Crown’.

Moreover, he has received numerous accolades in his career spanning almost three decades.