Jibraan Khan who starred in ‘K3G’ recalls how Kareena defended him during shoot

Jibraan Khan played Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s son in ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’, but the little boy is now all grown up, set to be seen in ‘Ishq Vishq Reloaded’.

The actor opened up on memories on the movie in a recent interview and revealed how Kareena Kapoor Khan was so helpful to him all through.

The actor spoke about the school scene where he recites the national anthem, post which he had to do an important scene with an emotional monologue.

Recalling it, Jibraan said during a chat with News18 Showsha, “I think Kareena is one of the sweetest co-stars to ever work with and back then I was just a baby. I had this a tooth cap that kept falling in the scene right after we sang the National Anthem. My cap kept falling. I remember we were freezing in the evening and they had to go on to a very important scene which was the Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan bench scene.”