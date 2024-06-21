News documentary exposes Modi govt’s global action

A recent ABC News documentary has brought to light significant allegations against the Modi government, highlighting actions taken against journalists and minority communities both within India and internationally. The documentary, led by reporter Avani Dias, presents a series of claims that raise concerns about press freedom and human rights under the current Indian administration. Avani Dias reports that her efforts to conduct investigative journalism in India were thwarted by the Modi government, leading to her expulsion from the country and refusal to extend her visa. Similar incidents were reported involving French journalist Vanessa Dougnec and several Al Jazeera reporters, particularly during election periods. Dias’s documentary suggests a pattern of denying visas and expelling foreign journalists critical of the Modi administration. The documentary outlines instances of censorship, including the removal of videos related to sensitive reports, such as the murder of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. Dias claims these removals were ordered by the Indian government, and she describes receiving threats from Indian authorities following the deletions. The Modi government is accused of systematically cracking down on foreign journalists over its ten-year rule. The documentary details alleged systematic actions against minority groups, particularly Sikhs and Muslims. It mentions organizations like the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Hindu Swayamsevak Sangh (HSS) training individuals for violent activities against these communities. Specific cases include the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nagar in Canada and an attempted assassination of Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in the United States. Investigative reports from Canada and the US reportedly link these incidents to the Modi government. The report also highlights espionage activities, claiming that Indian intelligence officers attempted to acquire sensitive defense technology in Australia, leading to the expulsion of four officers in 2020. Australia’s Chief of Security Intelligence Organization is cited as revealing the exposure and deportation of these spies.