Karachi monsoon alert: Met Dept predicts rains in July first week

The Meteorological Department brings good news for the heat-stressed citizens of Karachi, forecasting the beginning of the monsoon rains in the first week of July. Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz confirmed that rains have already started in the upper areas of Sindh, and Karachi is expected to follow suit soon. “The beginning of rains in Karachi is expected in the first week of July,” he predicted. Sarfaraz highlighted that more than normal rainfall is anticipated this year, providing much-needed relief from the intense heat. However, he also cautioned that the possibility of urban flooding in Karachi cannot be ruled out due to potential heavy spells. Karachi has been experiencing high humidity levels, exacerbating the feeling of heat among its residents, he further explains. The impending rains are expected to alleviate some of this discomfort, offering a welcome respite from the sweltering conditions.