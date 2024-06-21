Sikh pilgrims from India arrive in Pakistan through Wagha Border on Friday to participate in the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjit Singh.

Additional Secretary Shrines Saif Ullah Khokhar, along with Pakistan Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee’s Sardar Ramesh Singh Arora, welcomed the pilgrims warmly. The welcoming party also included Sardar Satwant Singh, Sardar Tara Singh, Sardar Dr. Mampal Singh, Satwant Kaur, and other committee members.

Speaking on the occasion, Saif Ullah Khokhar said that sikh pilgrims were being provided with free accommodation, meals, transportation and medical facilities during their stay in Pakistan. After completing immigration and customs formalities, the sikh pilgrims departed for Gurdwara Panja Sahib on special buses. The main ceremony for Maharaja Ranjit Singh’s death anniversary will be held on June 29 at Gurdwara Dera Sahib in Lahore.