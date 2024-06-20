Customs officer among 10 abducted from Quetta

At least ten people, including a customs officer, were abducted from a picnic point after their ID cards were checked in Quetta.

The incident took place at the tourist spot Shaban, adjacent to the suburban area of Zarghoon in Quetta, where a large number of armed individuals surrounded the picnic point and checked the ID cards of those present.

Among the abducted are a customs officer and residents of Punjab. Authorities have yet to provide detailed information regarding the incident. A similar incident occurred last year in Zarghoon, where armed individuals abducted people from Punjab after verifying their identities.