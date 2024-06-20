Centre, provinces should jointly address energy issue, says Tarar

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Atta Tarar took a jibe at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Ali Amin Gandapur for ‘storming’ grid station in Dera Ismail khan.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, the minister said that if the chief minister could take 100 people to the grid station, he could take 1000 there.

Atta Tarar said that the issues of electricity and line losses should be resolved by the centre and the provinces together, with mutual understanding and cooperation.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is also a part of our country. We all have to come on one page to facilitate the people. The country can develop by solving the issues of power theft and line losses,” he added.

Attaullah Tarar said that some people go to the entertainment places on the eve of Eid and some go to the grid station. “We are not the ones who burnt the bills,” the minister added. Atta Tarar’s statement came amid escalating tension between the centre and Khyber Pakhunkhwa as Ali Amin Gandapur visited a grid station in Dera Ismail Khan, flipping the switch.

“No area would suffer power outages for more than 12 hours now,” the Kyhber Pakhtunkhwa government’s official X account posted. In a presser, the minister said the visit of the Chinese delegation to Pakistan is a proof of trust between the two countries.

He said that a high-level delegation of China is visiting Pakistan from Thursday to participate in the third meeting of the Pakistan-China Joint Consultative Mechanism (JCM). He also urged all political parties to welcome the delegation in a manner that can express the exemplary bond between the two countries.

Talking about Prime Minister’s recent visit to China, the Minister said Pak-China friendship and progress of CPEC projects were discussed during the tour.

Terming Pak-China friendship beyond politics, he said China’s commitment during the Prime Minister’s visit to upgrade CPEC is a welcoming step.

Separately, the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) Thursday initiated a legal action against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MNA Zulfiqar Khan for “forcibly restoring power supply” to 17 feeders in Nowshera.

The PTI-affiliated MNA, accompanied by party workers, stormed Pabbi and Taru Jaba grid stations and restored the electricity supply. In response, Pesco has sent a letter for lodging a case against the politician over his this act.