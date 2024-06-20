Pakistan’s total liquid foreign reserves recorded at $ 14.41 bln

The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan slightly increased to $ 14,414.6 million as of June 14, while the SBP reserves recorded as $ 9,134.7 million.

The foreign reserves held by the central bank increased by $ 31 million to $ 9,134.7 million during the week ended on June 14, a news release issued by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Thursday said.

The SBP said that net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were recorded as $ 5,279.9 million.

Total liquid foreign reserves held by the country, in the previous week ended on June 07, were $ 14,383.8 million, including $ 9,103.3 million by SBP and $ 5,280.5 million by commercial banks.