Balochistan to unveil budget 2024-25 tomorrow

Balochistan will unveil the provincial budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 on June 21. Over Rs800 billion budget will be presented by Provincial Finance Minister Mir Shoaib. Sources privy to the development said over Rs100 billion will be allocated for education, while Rs61 billion will be kept for health. The salaries of the employees will be raised as per formula of the federal government govt, the sources said. The session of Balochistan Assembly will begin at 4pm tomorrow. In preparation for this significant event, a meeting of the provincial cabinet to discuss the budget details will also convene on the same day. The budget session of the Balochistan Assembly is slated to span from June 21 to 29, according to the Finance Department. Alongside the main budget presentation, the supplementary budget for the current fiscal year will also be tabled and subsequently approved by Balochistan Assembly during this session. A debate on the proposed budget for the upcoming financial year will commence on June 24. The Finance Department anticipates rigorous discussions between government and opposition members, culminating in the budget’s final approval. The upcoming budget session holds considerable importance for the province, setting the financial agenda and priorities for the next fiscal year amidst various economic challenges and development objectives.