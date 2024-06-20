Masood Khan presents credentials to Bahamas’ GG as Pakistan’s non-resident high commissioner

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the U.S., Masood Khan, presented his credentials to the Governor-General of the Commonwealth of Bahamas, Cynthia Pratt, as non-resident high commissioner at a ceremony in Nassau, the capital city, on Wednesday.

“As the High Commissioner of Pakistan to the Bahamas, it would my priority and privilege to work towards enhancing our bilateral ties,” Masood Khan said in remarks before formally presenting his credentials, according to a press release of the Pakistani embassy.

“The Government of Pakistan is focused on enhancing its international relationships and we see Bahamas as a key partner in this endeavor,” he added.

Governor-General Pratt, while accepting the letters of credence of Pakistan envoy, said that Bahamas deeply admired Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage, its diverse traditions and the remarkable resilience of the people. “Bahamas recognizes Pakistan significant contributions to regional stability, and global peacekeeping efforts,” she said.

“The Bahamas stands in solidarity with Pakistan in its pursuit of peace, stability, and prosperity,” the governor-general added. On his part, Masood Khan said that two nations have immense potential to enhance trade and investment ties, particularly in sectors such as tourism, financial services and information technology.

“By fostering collaborative ventures and leveraging our respective strengths, we can unlock significant economic opportunities that will benefit both our countries,” he said.

“We are committed to facilitating cultural, educational, and social exchanges that will not only deepen our understanding of each other’s rich heritage but also forge lasting bonds of friendship between our citizens,” he added.

Governor -General Pratt assured the Ambassador that her government was keen to explore avenues for enhanced cooperation with Pakistan across various sectors, including trade, tourism, education, and cultural exchange.

“By leveraging our respective strengths and resources, I am confident that we can create a brighter and more prosperous future for our people,” she said.

Thanking the Government of Bahamas for its support to Pakistan’s candidature for a non-permanent seat on the U.N. Security Council, Masood Khan pointed out that mutual collaboration in multilateral organizations presented an excellent opportunity for both the countries to advance common goals and address global challenges such as climate change.

Ms. Pratt expressed appreciation for Pakistan’s efforts towards pressing issues such as climate change and sustainable development.

The Pakistani envoy also said that Bahamas active participation in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) positioned it as a vital link for Pakistan to enhance its engagement with the regional bloc.

“Pakistan acknowledges the importance of CARICOM in promoting regional stability and economic integration and sees potential for collaboration in areas of mutual interest such as trade and technology,” the Ambassador said.