Farewell ceremony held for two LHC judges including chief justice

A farewell ceremony was held on Thursday at the Lahore High Court (LHC) in honor of LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan on their elevation as judges of the Supreme Court.

The ceremony was held in the LHC’s judges’ lounge, where Justice Shujaat Ali Khan, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi, and other judges participated. The LHC judges of the Multan, Rawalpindi, and Bahawalpur benches also attended the ceremony through a video link.

The LHC judges presented bouquets to the outgoing LHC Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan on the occasion.

LHC Registrar Abdul Rasheed Abid, officers, and court staff also attended the ceremony.