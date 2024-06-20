ICT admin disposes of over 0.2 mln offals, 1750 tonnes waste during Eid days

The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration efficiently managed cleanup efforts, disposing of about 0.2 million offals and over 1,750 tons of waste during Eidul Azha.

Last year, about 94,000 offals were disposed of in the Federal Capital on Eid. This year, the administration worked tirelessly to ensure that offals and waste were collected from every household, said the spokesman for the ICT administration.

Sharing the details, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad, Irfan Nawaz Memon, said that more than 150 citizen complaints were received via the 1334 helpline, prompting immediate response teams to address the issues.

He said that on the first day of Eid, over 99,000 offals and over 1,750 tons of waste were disposed of, while more than 100 citizen complaints were received via the 1334 helpline, prompting immediate response teams to address the issues.

Similarly, on the second day of Eid, the district administration resumed the cleanup operations and disposed of over 99,000 offals while receiving more than 50 citizen complaints via the 1334 helpline.

The DC congratulated all Assistant Commissioners and the district administration teams for their dedication to restoring the city’s cleanliness.

He emphasized the importance of citizen cooperation in maintaining the city’s cleanliness and beauty.

He said that special attention was given to rural areas this year, with biodegradable bags distributed to citizens for waste collection. This model proved successful in urban areas, with residents placing the filled bags outside their homes for collection.

Moreover, a control room was also set up in Safe City, receiving 150 complaints in the first two days, all of which were promptly addressed. The DC expressed deep gratitude to the staff of the CDA and Union Councils, who worked tirelessly in the extreme heat.

Meanwhile, mass sacrifices were conducted at 42 locations in Islamabad, with all areas cleaned and sprinkled with rose water to maintain a pleasant environment.

Chairman of Rawalpindi Waste Management Company (RWMC) Saqib Rafiq Thursday praised officials for their good performance and said that RWMC had implemented a comprehensive strategy to effectively collect and dispose of more than 9,000 tons of animal waste during the three days of Eidul Azha while resolving public complaints. Talking to the PTV news channel, he said that almost 43 transfer stations were being set up at the Union Council level with various zones, adding that trade bodies of the city and citizens had also appreciated the department’s performance.

He said that for the first time, the relevant authority distributed biodegradable bags among citizens so that the waste material could be safely collected and disposed of.

Around 5000 sanitation staff took part in the 3-day clean-up operation, he mentioned.

For the facilitation of citizens, a helpline and a wi-fi-based monitoring system were set up, he said, adding that round-the-clock administration and other staff were present to assist with public complaints.

He said the Waste Management Authority and provincial and district administrations worked day and night on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryum Nawaz to dispose of millions of tons of garbage. RWMC also launched an exhaustive campaign during Eid-ul-Azha, where we have involved Ulema and local government representatives to create awareness among citizens to fulfill their social responsibility of cleanliness on the occasion of Eidul Azha.