Petar Musa’s hat trick helps FC Dallas top Minnesota United

Petar Musa scored a hat trick as FC Dallas scored a season-high five goals en route to a 5-3 victory over Minnesota United on Wednesday night in Frisco, Texas.

Logan Farrington had a goal and an assist, Sebastian Lletget had two assists and Jesus Ferriera also scored for Dallas (5-8-5, 20 points) which improved to 2-0 under interim head coach Peter Luccin. Maarten Paes made four saves for the Toros, who have won back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Bongi Hlongwane had a goal and an assist and Hassani Dotson and Wil Trapp also scored for Minnesota United (8-5-5, 29 points). Clint Irwin, making his third consecutive start with starter Dayne St. Clair away for international duty with Canada, finished with three saves.